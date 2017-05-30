Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 128 times a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 128 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns and 82 millimeter mortars (13 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region and in Chinari village of Berd region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located on nameless hills in Qazakh and Tovuz regions.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Shikhlar, Garagashli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Veysalli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

