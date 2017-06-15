Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 140 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians used large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars.

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 140 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (2 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Ashaghi Eskipara villages and on nameless hills in Qazakh region, in Aghbulag village of Tovuz region, Zamanli village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Yusifjanlı villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu dilagharda, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar and Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

