Armenian armed formations fleeing from trenches in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry released footage of Armenian armed formations fleeing from the trenches in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, News.Az reports.

On Tuesday, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan announced the beginning of local anti-terrorist activities in the country’s Garabagh economic region.

The primary purpose of the anti-terrorist activities is to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Garabagh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work and Azerbaijani military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the statement said.

News.Az