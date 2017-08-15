Armenian army associated with a meat grinder and morally alienated from public

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian authorities are unable to ensure the due enlistment and they fill the army by enlisting people with health problems."

Our limited human resource is being worn out, says Sargiz Artsruni in his article on ArmenianReport.com.

According to the article, the Vanadzor office of the Helsinki Civil Assembly is on alert since the army have recently started to enlist even the people with serious health problems.

"It is quite possible, since against the continuing emigration, the authorities are unable to ensure the due enlistment and they fill the army by enlisting people with health problems. "This does not resolve the issue of army combat readiness, but increases the number of fatalities, creating an additional stimulus for hazing in the army,' the article says.

38 servicemen were announced dead between January 1 and July 31, 2017, according to the article. "Not all of them were killed by the enemy. For example, between June 1 and July 31, 2017, Armenian armed forces (including the defense forces) reported three cases of death, with one in conditions of combat. Almost the same ratio is valid for all other relatively peaceful months," the article reads.

Even the combat losses are not justified, the author says, explaining that the component of 'security' from the election slogan of the ruling party should be ensured not at the cost of soldier's death but through quality diplomacy. However, most of the deaths in army occur due to the absence of discipline and hazing.

"Thus, our limited human resource is wearing out due to the continuous war and the lawlessness growing within. In public opinion the army is associated with a meat grinder and morally alienated from the society, even if we try to drown out the cry of orphaned mothers once a month through the propagandist 'nation-army' calls.

"The authority of the army is vitally important for our state, because it is not only a key state institution, but also the last clue to our independence. Each unjustified death among soldiers further alienates the society from the army and kills the idea of independence that we cherish," Artsruni notes.

News.Az

