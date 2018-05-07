Armenian army captain brutally beats sergeant

+ ↺ − 16 px

Captain of the border troops in Armenia brutally beat up the sergeant.

Investigation into the case of Hovhannes Ohanjanyan has been completed in the general jurisdiction court of Lori province, Ordu.az reports.

Captain Hovhanes Ohanjanyan, 28, caused serious health problems to the victim.

According to the report, Ohanjanyan was the acting head of the Border Patrol in Lori, a military unit of the Border Troops of the Armenian National Security Service.

According to the indictment, on October 31, 2017, communication and signaling officer of the Border Patrol subordinated to Ohanjanyan had an argument with sergeant Y. Arman.

Seeing that Arman was coming in his direction with a belt in his hands, captain Ohancanyan applied force against the serviceman in violation of the service duties and hitting his right cheek, caused a severe damage to the sergeant's health.

As a result of the injuries, sergeant Y. Arman was hospitalized. For the investigation period captain Hovhannes Ohanjanyan was denied of the right to exercise his duties as acting chief of staff.

On February 22, 2018, investigation was not conducted against Arman because there was no criminal action in his dispute with the captain.

Captain Ohanjanyan confessed his guilt and the victim noted he would not file a claim.

As a result, the court found Hovhannes Ohanjanyan guilty and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment with a 1-year probation period.

News.Az

News.Az