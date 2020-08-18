Armenian army is ‘quite far from professionalism’ to strike Azerbaijani cities, expert says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian army is quite far from professionalism and military-technical progress in order to inflict strikes on Azerbaijan’s cities, Zaur Mammadov, head of Baku Club of Political Scientists, candidate of political sciences, told News.Az.

He was commenting on Armenia’s remarks on the threat of possible strikes on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja.

“It’s just an empty ringing, which was proofed by the blows recently inflicted by the Azerbaijani army on the occupant country,” the expert said.

Mammadov stressed that the Armenian authorities show ‘they are not ready and do not want’ to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means, which, in turn, do not allow the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in peace.

He said that in such cases the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are in no hurry to make statements about the inadmissibility of threats by the aggressor.

“Throughout the history of the conflict, the Armenians have proved that whoever is in power in Yerevan, they do not want to give up the status of occupier and aggressor. Today the Armenian authorities do not hide their desire to implement the "Great Armenia" project, which has never happened. This goal was set before the Armenians by terrorists from the Dashnaktsutyun party at the beginning of the 20th century. The Armenian leadership considers itself a direct heir to this terrorist ideology,” the expert added.

News.Az