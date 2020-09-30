Yandex metrika counter

Armenian army shelling Azerbaijan's Terter city

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian army shelling Azerbaijan's Terter city

Armenian armed forces are shelling Azerbaijani Terter city using artillery installations, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported. 

The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the city of Tartar since 08:00 (GMT+4) on September 30. The preliminary data says that civilian infrastructure was damaged, several people were injured.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      