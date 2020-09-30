Armenian army shelling Azerbaijan's Terter city
- 30 Sep 2020 09:21
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152685
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-army-shelling-azerbaijans-terter-city Copied
Armenian armed forces are shelling Azerbaijani Terter city using artillery installations, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.
The Armenian armed forces have been shelling the city of Tartar since 08:00 (GMT+4) on September 30. The preliminary data says that civilian infrastructure was damaged, several people were injured.