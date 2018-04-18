Armenian army shells Azerbaijani village, one civilian wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces shelled the Giyamaddinli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district on Thursday, wounding a 27-year-old villager.

Villager Rahim Hajiyev was hospitalized, his condition was assessed as satisfactory, AzVision reports.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry confirmed the fact to AzVision.az, stressing that Armenia has increased the number of provocations on the contact line of troops against the backdrop of recent events in the country.

“Armenia's armed units do not hesitate to shell civilians and civilian facilities,” the Defense Ministry added.

News.Az

