Armenian army shells civilian truck in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

Armenian armed forces have shelled a KamAZ truck carrying 5 employees of the Irrigation Department in Chamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, APA’s Ka

Though the employees of the department were not injured, the car fell into disrepair.

The head of the department, Hafiz Azimzade, told APA’s local bureau that Armenian armed units target not only villagers, but also employees working in the area.

The Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry confirmed the fact to APA, describing this incident as a purposeful provocation aimed at the rough violation of the rights of civilians.

“The situation on the front line is under the full control of the Azerbaijani army,” the ministry added.

News.Az

