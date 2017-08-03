Armenian army threaten soldiers' parents to conceal negative cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Criminal cases on the basis of military hazing are among the most common negative cases recorded within the Armenian army.

Despite numerous appeals of the parents of servicemen, who suffer during such incidents to the Armenian Defense Ministry, it is impossible to eradicate such situations.

Two servicemen have recently argued in one of the military units of the occupant's army in Agdara. Unable to stand insults and physical pressure, soldier Galustyan poured hot water on his sleeping offender at night. The latter whose name is not indicated yet is kept in hospital with severe burns on face and neck.

A number of Armenian soldiers are brought to the military hospital in Khankandi due to different bodily injuries that they receive as a result of military hazing.

Thus, after consuming a large portion of alcohol drinks, two officers of one of the military units in Magadiz started abusing soldiers without any ground.

Several young soldiers, including Razmik Poqosyan, Armen Yegizaryan, Mkhitar Hayriyan, Samvel Manukyan, Karapet Torosyan, who suffered from physical pressure during the incident, were brought to the Khankandi head military investigation office to give testimonies.

In another incident Yervand Gasparyan, who refused to fulfill the 'Stand up!' command was cruelly beaten by his commander Suvaryan by surname.

Parents enraged with such a treatment of their children complained to the commandery. However, after being threatened by local commanders they withdrew their complaints so that their children were not subjected to such cruelty in the future.

News.Az

