Armenian violates ceasefire in direction of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has dismissed Armenian media reports that the positions of the Armenian armed forces were allegedly fired upon from the direction of Nakhchivan.

Such reports are false and do not reflect reality, the Azerbaijani ministry stressed.

“On the contrary, in retaliation against the shelling of our positions by the Armenian armed forces, the Separate Combined Arms Army deployed in Nakhchivan took adequate measures against the enemy,” the ministry added.

News.Az