Armenian army’s artillery chief, division, batallion commanders neutralized, Azerbaijan says

The units of the 18th motorized rifle division of Armenian Armed Forces retreated, having suffered losses in manpower and military equipment as a result of the operations carried out by the Azerbaijani army in the Jabrayil and Gubadli directions of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, on the defensive line of the Armenian forces’ 5th mountain rifle regiment, Armenian positions, as well as a large number of weapons and ammunition were captured. The forces’ artillery chief, division, and battalion commanders along with the division’s personnel were killed.

The personnel of the Armenian Armed Forces’ 6th and 7th mountain rifle regiments also suffered heavy casualties. Among those killed is the deputy commander of the regiment Vahan Sarkissian.

The troops of the Azerbaijan Army control the operational situation along the entire length of the front.

News.Az