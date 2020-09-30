Armenian battalion suffers heavy losses from Azerbaijan's heavy artillery fire: Defense Ministry
Azerbaijani army units subjected the 4th battalion of the armed forces of Armenia, stationed in the Fuzuli direction, to heavy artillery fire, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported on Wednesday.
“As a result, the Armenian armed forces suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment,” the ministry added.