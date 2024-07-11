Armenian, Belgian FMs discuss Yerevan-Baku normalization

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Belgian counterpart Hadija Lahbib held talks on the ongoing normalization process between Baku and Yerevan, News.Az reports.

As always, pleasure meeting w/my counterpart @hadjalahbib. Enjoyed interesting conversation on ways to further enhance #Armenia-#Belgium ties & ’s partnership w/#EU. We value what we have achieved & engage for more.



Exchanged on regional issues, briefed on ARM-AZ process. pic.twitter.com/8Tnzx2lwE2 — Ararat Mirzoyan (@AraratMirzoyan) July 11, 2024

“As always, pleasure meeting with my Belgian counterpart Hadija Lahbib. Enjoyed interesting conversation on ways to further enhance Armenia-Belgium ties and Armenia’s partnership with the EU. We value what we have achieved & engage for more,” Mirzoyan said on X.Mirzoyan noted that the talks also focused on regional issues, as well as the process of normalizing ties between Armenia and Azerbaijan.On July 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a trilateral meeting with the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry reported that the parties noted the progress Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved towards the conclusion of an historic agreement on peace and the establishment of interstate relations, and agreed to continue the work.The Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers also thanked Blinken for hosting the meeting.

News.Az