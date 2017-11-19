Armenian boxer arranges 'ultimate fighting' in his military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boxer Goro Gozalikyan, now in military service in the tank division of the Armenian Armed Forces, "has gained fame " among his fellows-in-arms.

On the slightest occasion, he let fists fly against them.

Gozalikyan who beat many of his fellows-in-arms now began to attract soldiers from other units to his 'ultimate fighting'. The other day, as a result of the "boxing battle" he arranged, a soldier from another unit Gagik Nersesyan was injured and hospitalized.

To ensure that the relatives of soldier Nersesyan, who was seriously injured by Gozalikyan, do not complain to the appropriate authorities, the command of the military unit concealed the incident from them.

As one of the users wrote in social networks, unit soldiers are tired of Goro, and soon they are going to demand from the command that the "boxer" either be transferred to serve in another place or be arrested.

News.Az

