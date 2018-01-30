Armenian business tycoons on US Treasury Department's 'oligarchs list'

Armenian business tycoons on US Treasury Department's 'oligarchs list'

Two companies of Russian-Armenian businessmen are included in the list of 210 Russian officials and billionaires.

The Kremlin Report that was published by U.S. Treasury Department on January 30 includes the names of 114 senior political figures and 96 oligarchs, news.am reports.

Among them are the founder of Tashir group Samvel Karapetyan and co-owner of Rosgosstrakh Danil Khachaturov.

The list also includes owner of Krasnodar FC and network of Magnit supermarkets Sergey Galitskiy (Harutyunyan).

The Kremlin Report includes 31 cabinet ministers, 43 of Putin's aides and advisers, lawmakers, Rosneft's chief, Igor Sechin, the head of state-controlled Sberbank, German Gref.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also in the list.

