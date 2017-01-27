Armenian cadet dies at military unit medical facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of death of Cadet Sargis Apinyan, APA reported citing Armenian News – news.am.

According to preliminary data, the health of Cadet Apinyan, a compulsory serviceman at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense, drastically deteriorated on Thursday at around 4:20pm, at the drill ground of the said military unit, the Investigative Committee said.

The serviceman was taken to the military unit’s medical facility, where, however, he died at around 5:35pm.

An autopsy has been commissioned.

News.Az

