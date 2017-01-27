Armenian cadet dies at military unit medical facility
The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to ascertain the cause of death of Cadet Sargis Apinyan, APA reported citing Armenian News – news.am.
According to preliminary data, the health of Cadet Apinyan, a compulsory serviceman at a military unit of the Ministry of Defense, drastically deteriorated on Thursday at around 4:20pm, at the drill ground of the said military unit, the Investigative Committee said.
The serviceman was taken to the military unit’s medical facility, where, however, he died at around 5:35pm.
An autopsy has been commissioned.
News.Az