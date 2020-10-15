Armenia continues to Azerbaijani districts in blatant violation of humanitarian truce

Armenia continues to Azerbaijani districts in blatant violation of humanitarian truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s armed forces, in blatant violation of humanitarian truce, continue to shell Tartar, Agjabadi, Agdam and other regions of Azerbaijan, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department, wrote on his Twitter page.

As a result, one civilian was wounded, Hajiyev added.

News.Az