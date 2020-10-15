Armenian ceasefire violation leaves two more Azerbaijani civilians injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces continue terrorist acts against our civilian population in gross violation of the requirements of the humanitarian ceasefire declared on October 10th, 2020 at 12:00, including norms and principles of the Geneva Conventions (1949).

Early in the morning On October 15th Aghdam district came under intensive rocket artillery fire from various directions, the Prosecutor General's Office said Thursday.

Today at about 9 am, Valiyev Shahsuvar Millet, born in 1969 and Musayev Loghman Yusif, born in 1979 were hospitalized with various injuries as a result of a shell hitting the yards of a private houses in Birinji Baharli settlement of Aghdam district. The houses were seriously damaged.

At present, the prosecution authorities are carrying out all possible investigative measures.

News.Az