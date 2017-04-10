Armenian CEC names winners in April 2 parliamentary election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC) on Sunday summed up the results of last week’s parliamentary election to name the political forces which represente

The final outcomes show that four political parties crossed the required 5% threshold to win seats in the legislative.

A total of 1.575 voters headed to polls to elect the country’s first parliament to be formed after the 2015 constitutional referendum, CEC President Tigran Mukuchyan said.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is the leading political force, with 770,441 votes. The political bloc Yelk (Way Out) comes in the second with 122,065 votes. The alliance led by Gagik Tsarukyan, the Prosperous Armenia party’s leader, is the third with 428,836 votes. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaksutyun (ARF-D), which received 428,836 votes, is in the fourth place.

News.Az

