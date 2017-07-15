Armenian church plunders country's $2bn

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent years the Armenian Apostolic Church has spent about two billion dollars on the construction of new shrines and churches.

Armenian clergymen are greatly offended when they are accused of indifference to earthly problems and worries, unreasonable wastefulness, aimless waste of huge funds, and also that they constantly act from the position of the demanding one. They are offended when ordinary Armenians reproach them for not behaving properly as priests, because they fully enjoy earthly pleasures, participate in all sorts of financial frauds.

Two billion dollars were invested only to create buildings, and this is when the number of monasteries, churches and chapels in Armenia is not hundreds, but thousands. If there was an inner motivation to render sincere spiritual service, the clergy would do their job there, having spent much less on their restoration. However, two billion were directed solely at building new ones, becoming the only way to keep this amount in the church and dispose of it.

No one even thought about the necessity or its absence. And if a miracle had happened, and the church have thought about the country a bit, it would have guessed that if these two billion were invested in any sphere, this sphere would have flourished.

But the Armenians saw that it will never happen. In such cases, the church immediately recalls that the Armenian church, according to the Constitution, is separated from the state.

