Armenian citizen arrested in Cyprus for entry on fake passport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Larnaca police arrested citizen of Armenia, who entered the country on a forged passport.

The 38-year-old man arrived in Larnaca from Barcelona on August 18 and submitted a document on passport control that was listed as stolen or lost, Cyprus Mail reports.



The man claimed that he had a permanent residence permit in Spain until October 2024. An Armenian passport for the same name, which expired in June 2017, was also found on him. The man stated that his passport was stolen and was later found and returned to him. He was going to stay at the Ayia Napa hotel with his family and he was allowed to enter the country for a while.



Local authorities contacted the Interpol office in Armenia and were later informed that a strange Armenian passport was issued to a woman and was declared stolen or lost in June 2017. After receiving this information, the Cypriot authorities arrested the Armenian at his hotel. He will be in custody for three days.

News.Az

News.Az