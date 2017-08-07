Armenian citizen detained in Georgia for illegally bringing seafood

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Armenian citizen, who illegally brought 10 tons of live lobsters and 1 ton of fish, has been detained in Georgia.

The smuggler was detained at the Sadakhli customs checkpoint on the border with Armenia, APA's local bureau reports citing the Georgian Finance Ministry's Investigation Service.



Although the document stated that the Armenian citizen was carrying fruits, customs officers discovered lobster and fish in the truck’s refrigerator.



The customs value of the product is 35,310 laris.



A criminal case has been opened. The defendant is facing 5 to 7 years in prison.

