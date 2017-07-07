Armenian combat-ready positions and defense battalion shelled

+ ↺ − 16 px

The enemy has sustained heavy losses.

By the reliable information received from the command of the armed forces of Azerbaijan, Armenian armed formations were brought to the state of combat readiness for another provocative act.

In order to prevent another planned provocation of Armenia and to take revenge for the death of Alkhanli civilians, Azerbaijani armed forces hit the combat-ready positions of Armenian armed forces, especially the defense battalion with precision fire.

As a result of this action taken by our armed forces in the Fuzuli-Khojavand direction, by preliminary information, the large number of enemy's manpower of the enemy's campground has been terminated, several ordnances were completely destroyed and brought into an irrepairable condition.

For the instant prevention of any hostile activity against civilians and personnel and to launch retaliatory fire against enemy's firing points, the troops were brought to the state of high alert.

Currently, the armed forces keep the operational situation along the frontline under their control.

