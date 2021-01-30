Yandex metrika counter

Armenian committee in US launches threat campaign against Azerbaijani ambassador

  • Politics
The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has launched a campaign full of hatred and threats against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US and the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov.

"On its official Twitter and Facebook profiles, the ANCA accused the ambassador of "war crimes". After this status of ANCA, a number of members of the Armenian community shared insulting messages against Azerbaijan and the country's ambassador to the US," the message said.

News.Az


