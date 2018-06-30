Armenian contract serviceman dies in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Contract serviceman Armen Atanesyan, born in 1973, died because of illness in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.
Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian press that the preliminary cause of death is cholelithiasis and hepatic insufficiency.
To find out the circumstances of the incident, an investigation is being carried out.
