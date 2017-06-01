Armenian contract serviceman found hanged in military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigation has been launched in the fourth garrison unit of Armenia's General Military Investigative Department into the death of non-commissioned officer Melik Khachatryan, news.am reports.

At about 3:30 pm on Thursday, the Investigative Committee received information on discovering the contract soldier, noncommissioned officer Melik Khachatryan (born in 1981) hanged in the protection area of N military unit of the Armenian Defense Ministry. A letter was also found out at the scene.

A forensic examination has been commissioned and necessary measures are being taken to ensure the comprehensive investigation of all the circumstances of M. Khachatryan’s death.

