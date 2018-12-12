Armenian court starts considering preventive measure for ex-deputy PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction on Wednesday started examining the matter of whether to remand the former deputy prime minister, Armen Gevorgyan, in custody, according to news.am.

According to news.am, Gevorgyan faces charges is in connection with the criminal case into the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan, in March 2008.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the then recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

News.Az

News.Az