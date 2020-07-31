Yandex metrika counter

Armenian Dashnak throwing tools at Azerbaijanis in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

A video showing some Armenian Dashnaks came to protest outside the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles has been released.

The video was released by the Consulate General.

Here is a Dashnak who was driving around Azerbaijanis repeatedly, throwing a hammer, pliers, and other tools at them each time.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

