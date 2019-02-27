Armenian defense minister has no idea about defense or offense: Azerbaijani ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan, speaking on Armenian public television, said that Yerevan has changed its military strategy from defensive to offensive, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As stated, Tonoyan is a civilian and does not have a complete understanding of the military strategy - or rather, of what makes a defense and an offense.

"During the clashes of April 2016, when he was the deputy defense minister, and also during the Gunnut operation in Nakhchivan, when he was already the defense minister of Armenia, we witnessed how the Armenian army retreated from the battlefield, intending to "go on the offensive”. Considering his amateurish approach to the military sphere, we note that such populist appeals are intended only for an internal audience, and have no value from a military point of view," the Defense Ministry says.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry remarked that Tonoyan himself admitted to Azerbaijani army surpassing the Armenian army in all spheres, and their capabilities are incomparable.

The ministry concluded that the Armenian army not only will not surpass the Azerbaijani army in the foreseeable future, but has no prospects for comparison with the Azerbaijani army overall.

News.Az

