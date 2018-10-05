Armenian defense minister visits occupied Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tonoyan met with the “defense minister” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Levon Mnatsakanyan

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan have today visited the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Armenian media reports.

Davit Tonoyan met with the “defense minister” of the illegal regime created in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, Levon Mnatsakanyan.

They discussed the negotiations process over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az

