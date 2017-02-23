Armenian Defense Ministry attacked

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yerevan resident A.Yepremyan illegally attempted to cross into the area of the Armenian Defense Ministry.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that he crashed on his Opel Astra model car into the entrance gate of the ministry. An ensign on duty opened fire 8 times. A.Yepremyan got no injuries and was arrested. He is accused of "illegal squeezing into a military unit or military facility under special protection" articles.

It was reported that Yepremyan was drunk.

News.Az

