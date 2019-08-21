Armenian Defense Ministry officials suspected in embezzling procurement funds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia says it has discovered a fraudulent scheme in the procurement procedure at the Ministry of Defense where officials have faked paperwork and embezzled more than 20 million drams (USD 45 570), Armenpress reported.

According to NSS, “official persons of the Ministry of Defense have conspired with the supplier” and signed a contract for unreasonably high prices and received 21,7 million drams more than the market price of the unnamed product.

NSS did not mention how many officials are suspected in the case. It said an investigation is underway.

News.Az

News.Az