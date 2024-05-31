Armenian delegation absent at CSTO ministerial meeting in Almaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian side isn’t participating in the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member countries in Almaty, representative of the secretariat Sergei Shuvalov said, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

“The Armenian delegation is not currently present at the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, but it notified us that it has no objection,” he noted.He added that the Council plans to make decisions “in a limited format,” that is, without the participation of Armenia.Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in February 2024 that Yerevan had frozen its participation in the CSTO. In May, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that the country would cease participating in financing the organization’s activities.

News.Az