Armenian deputy defense minister tests positive for COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Deputy Defense Minister Gabriel Balayan has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan said at the committee session, according to Armenpress.

“Today deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan was also going to attend the session, but he is sick. Let’s wish a good health to our colleague”, he said.

To date, 29,820 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Armenia, with the death toll standing at 521.

News.Az