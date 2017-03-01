Armenian disinformation aimed at blackmailing int’l organizations - Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian media reported that the Azerbaijani side failed to lead the OSCE mission to its frontline positions.

Armenia is constantly disseminating slanderous and false information in order to blackmail international organizations, cast shadow on their activities and undermine confidence in them, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Wednesday.



The international mission has already affirmed that no incident occurred during the monitoring held under the mandate of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Personal Representative along the line of contact in the direction of Chamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on March 1, said Azerbaijan’s ministry.

News.Az



News.Az