Armenian economist: Poverty rate to grow, problem of various diseases to become more acute

Economic growth must exceed the pace of social programs, otherwise laws will be adopted but not implemented in social sphere.

Chairman of Armenia's Republican Union of Employers Gagik Makaryan said this in a conversation with the First Informational. According to him, due to a number of factors population is losing its efficiency and purchasing power. Commenting on the price hike, Gagik Makaryan said that one of the reasons for this is that actually some goods have risen in price in Europe, but in supermarkets they mainly cite euro appreciation as one of the main reasons. According to him, there are also speculative reasons for the rise in price.

"There are other types of butter that are imported from Russia, but there the prices have not changed. There is a colossal work to be done by the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, which often reacts with delay. When the trend is felt, the commission must understand the reasons, carry out the studies, give serious justifications for this and work with the relevant importers.

"In a month the season of pre-New Year purchases will begin, and from 2018 some goods will rise in price due to the enactment of the EAEC legislation, since duties will grow. That is, from the present moment we have to start living and acting in a price increase mode, but poverty and unemployment have not decreased, therefore, in a country with a low purchasing power, this can cause aggravating phenomena, a crisis. First of all, the number of the poor will increase, the problem of various diseases will become more acute due to malnutrition, and the death rate may rise as well," he noted.

