Armenian entrepreneurs hold protest at parliament

Entrepreneurs operating in the Arinj Mall in Yerevan are holding a protest action in front of Armenian parliament building.

Report informs citing the Armenian media that they also collect signatures on Tax Code.

"On November 13, we have appealed to the four political parties in the country's parliament to approach to problem as ordinary people. People want to work and live comfortably. Is not it their right? Who made the decision to forcibly fill budget, worrying citizens?", Armen Nersisyan, Chairman of "Solidarity" Public Union said.

Notably, in late October, employees of Arinj Mall and Surmalu fairs held a protest action in front of the parliament building and protested the amendments to the Tax Code.

According to experts, government requires entrepreneurs to take extra staff to prevent unemployment.

