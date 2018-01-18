Yandex metrika counter

Armenian FM meets with co-chairs in Poland

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian met with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France), Igor Popov (Russia) in Krakow, Poland on Jan. 18.

According to Armenian media, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk also attended the meeting.

The sides discussed negotiations process aimed at resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian will be held today in Krakow.

