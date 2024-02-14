Armenian FM’s statements in Brussels another example of hypocrisy: Western Azerbaijan Community

+ ↺ − 16 px

The recent statements made by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Brussels are another example of hypocrisy, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“The Armenian minister, who says, "There is no need to create a new border line," somehow "forgets" that until 2020, his country, by violating the very Almaty Declaration about which they recently talk with enthusiasm, was eager to create a new border line by keeping Azerbaijani territories under occupation,” the Community said.

“For 30 years, the border line for Armenia passed through Aghdam, Fuzuli, and it was the same Ararat Mirzoyan who, in the first days of the Patriotic War in 2020, made provocative statements supporting the occupation like "We are strong. We will win. Glory to the Armenian army." The victim posture adopted by Armenian officials after facing reality is repulsive,” stressed the Community.

“Armenia's discussion with the European Union on the issue of "protecting the Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh" is a blatant threat against Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Ararat Mirzoyan should be concerned with receiving a UNESCO mission in Armenia for the purpose of protecting the cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people,” the Community added.

News.Az