Armenian forces once again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the direction of Kalbajar district, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“On August 18, at about 23:50 the Armenian armed forces stationed in the direction of Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Damirchidam settlement of the Kalbajar district,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the ministry stated.

