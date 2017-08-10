Armenian Foreign Ministry: Sanctions against Russia affect Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"When negative phenomena occurs in the Russian economy, it is obvious that they affect all neighbors."

Oxu.Az with reference to haqqin.az that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan stated this in a conversation with journalists, referring to sanctions against the Russian Federation.

According to him, the crisis in Russia also affected the member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC) - Armenia.

"It's obvious for all of us: countries that are somehow connected with Russia - whether in terms of labor, economic relations or in terms of selling goods, can feel this impact. This is not a secret for anyone, " Kocharian said.

Kocharian also noted that it is necessary to develop economic diplomacy not only with Russia, but with those with whom it is profitable.

"Therefore, we must develop economic diplomacy with all countries with which it is profitable. In this context, it is necessary to strengthen existing ties and create new ones, "Kocharian said.

