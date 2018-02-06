Armenian from Los Angeles accused of 32 crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian from Los Angeles Artyom Gasparyan is charged with 32 counts, including a murder for the Dec. 30, 2015, slaying of Adan Correa, a 37-year-old father of two, who lost control of his vehicle after being shot in Panorama City, patch.com reported.

The motive for Correa's killing is not known, authorities said.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegation of an intentional shooting from a motor vehicle. Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty against Gasparyan.

He is also charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, six counts of second-degree robbery, five counts of shooting at an unoccupied vehicle, two counts each of carjacking and assault with a firearm and one count each of attempted robbery, fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly, hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Gasparyan, who was brought to court in a wheelchair, was shot by Los Angeles police.

Gasparyan -- who remains jailed without bail -- is due back at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse for arraignment Feb. 15.

News.Az

News.Az