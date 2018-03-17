Armenian from Los Angeles sentenced to 52 months in federal prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian from Los Angeles who worked with a tax preparer to carry out a large-scale stolen-identity and tax-refund fraud scheme was sentenced Monday to 52 months in federal prison, Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Arthur Bakunts, 40, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer to pay a total of $741,259 in restitution and to serve three years on supervised release after he gets out of prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bakunts pleaded guilty in November to one count each of wire fraud and illegally possessing the means of identification of another person.

The case against Bakunts stemmed, in part, from documents — including identity profiles, tax refund checks and other trappings of identity theft – – found in his car when he was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint in Glendale in 2014.

Aly pleaded guilty in December to one count of wire fraud and is scheduled to be sentenced by Fischer on April 9 in downtown Los Angeles.

