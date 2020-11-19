Armenian general, one of participants of Khojaly genocide dies at 64

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the main executors of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, ex-chairman of Yerkrapah Volunteers Union, Lieutenant-General Manvel Grigoryan has died in Yerevan aged 64, former MP Karen Avagyan said.

Grigoryan was detained in June 2018. Manvel Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, embezzlement of property, tax evasion, misuse of state funds, and setting up the theft of property. His wife Nazik Amiryan is accused of illegally keeping ammunition and explosives in the three houses they own, as well as committing thefts. But due to his health condition, this decision was commuted to house arrest in 2020.

Manvel Grigoryan was one of the initiators and participants of the Khojaly genocide. He actively participated in the bloody occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

In one of his interviews, M. Grigoryan confessed that one of the hundreds of prisoners captured during the first Karabakh war had been kept at his home as a slave for four years. M. Grigoryan's group was particularly brutal towards the Azerbaijani civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

