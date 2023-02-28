Armenian high-level political leadership’s decisions regarding Lachin road are wrong: Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan sees that the decisions of the high-level political leadership of Armenia regarding the Lachin road are wrong, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that their inconsistent approaches suggest the intention to distract international opinion and create tension in the region. Therefore, the views of the Azerbaijani public must be heard.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat stressed that Armenia is seen to make attempts to disrupt a constructive dialogue.

"Azerbaijan remains in constant contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross. We do not see an alternative to peace," Bayramov added.

News.Az