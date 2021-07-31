Yandex metrika counter

Armenian info on alleged opening fire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces - baseless: MoD

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian info on alleged opening fire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces - baseless: MoD

Information about Azerbaijani Armed Forces opening fire, disseminated by Armenia, has no basis, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"We declare that the units of the Azerbaijani army didn’t open fire in the direction of the opposite side," the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      