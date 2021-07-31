Armenian info on alleged opening fire by Azerbaijani Armed Forces - baseless: MoD
- 31 Jul 2021 14:27
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163824
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/armenian-info-on-alleged-opening-fire-by-azerbaijani-armed-forces-unbased-mod Copied
Information about Azerbaijani Armed Forces opening fire, disseminated by Armenia, has no basis, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"We declare that the units of the Azerbaijani army didn’t open fire in the direction of the opposite side," the ministry said.