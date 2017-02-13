Armenian journalist disgraces himself asking question about Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is encouraging that Armenian media outlets are so concerned with the Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

According to Russian media outlets, the due statement came from spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the extradition of blogger Alexander Lapshin from Belarus to Azerbaijan at Armenian journalist's request.

"As for the point of the question, I can say that we inform both media outlets and, certainly, relatives about steps taken for protection of Russian citizens," she said.

Specifying that Lapshin is a citizen of other countries too, Maria Zakharova said Moscow is contacting both his legal representatives and representatives of Israel to resolve the situation he was caught in.

"The topic is controlled by the Russian side," Zakharova said.

"But thank you, as an Armenian representative, for the interest to such an issue. Thank you for reminding us about the fate of Russian citizens," Zakharova said in response to the Armenian journalist.

News.Az

News.Az