Armenian journalist expelled from Ukraine

Special correspondent of All-Russia State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company Tamara Nersesyan has been expelled from Ukraine.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that no detailed information has been provided on her expulsion.

Nersesyan works at Russia-24 (Россия 24) TV channel.

According to the information, Ukraine has abolished accreditation of 115 Russian correspondents since March 2015. Moreover, main Russian TV channels are banned from broadcasting in Ukraine.

