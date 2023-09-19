Armenian landmine terror against Azerbaijan continues: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The landmine terror of Armenia against Azerbaijan continues, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Today, as a result of the explosion of a landmine deliberately implanted by Armenian forces in the Fuzuli-Shusha highway, two civilian employees of the Road Construction Authority of Azerbaijan have been killed,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that the total number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan since 10 November 2020 has reached 308.

“By such actions, the Armenian side tries to spread fear, indiscriminately kill Azerbaijani civilians, hinder the return of Azerbaijani IDPs and civilian reconstruction works in liberated areas and prove that newly built roads are not safe for transport. It must be condemned by the international community,” the presidential aide added.

Moreover, four employees of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry were killed as a truck hit a landmine planted by illegal Armenian armed detachments in the liberated Khojavand district of Azerbaijan.

The Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Security Service issued a joint statement in this regard

The Prosecutor General Office has launched a criminal case in connection with another terrorist act committed by illegal Armenian armed formations in Khojavand district against employees of the Interior Ministry.

As a result of the mine explosion, four employees of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry - Jamalzade Asim (born 1994), Shirinov Ramil (born 1987), Mahmudov Seymur (born 1991), Zamanov Khazar (born 1998) were killed.

The incident took place on September 19, at 04:30, when a "KAMAZ" vehicle traveling along the tunnel road in Kojavand's Tagaverd district and carrying interior ministry employees hit a mine laid by a sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed formations operating in Azerbaijani territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. The vehicle was heading in the direction of the site of the terrorist attack that earlier killed employees of the State Road Agency on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district.





